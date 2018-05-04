Lennox residents say no to 3.6M tonne sand mine

PUBLIC MEETING: No Sand Mines for Lennox co-organiser Amelia Hicks is worried about traffic and environmental impacts if the new sand mine in Lennox Head is given DA approval.

PUBLIC MEETING: No Sand Mines for Lennox co-organiser Amelia Hicks is worried about traffic and environmental impacts if the new sand mine in Lennox Head is given DA approval. Marc Stapelberg

THE No Sand Mines for Lennox Head Action Group will host a public meeting on Wednesday in an attempt to stop a 3.6 million tonne Sand Mine on Newrybar Swamp Road.

Group Coordinator Amelia Hicks said attendees will hear from local politicians and residents about their concerns regarding the proposal from McGearys on the wetland off Ross Lane.

Ms Hicks said Lennox Head residents have already stressed three major concerns they found in the Development Application submitted to Ballina Shire Council.

The most significant being increased truck movement along the Ross Lane.

"We know there is going to be a huge increase in truck movements, up to 24 extra trucks per hour operating six days a week," Mr Hicks said.

"At peak capacity there could be more trucks than that coming onto our road, it's already a busy road, it's not wide enough for B-Double trucks to be used.

"Ultimately residents fear for their safety, for their children catching the bus, cyclists and just people who have to commute on that road every day."

Another major concern for residents was the environmental impact the new sand mine could potentially create.

"We have independent hydrology reports that states there could be impacts to the hydrology of the area, we know that it is an area at risk of flooding and it's also acid sulphate soil so there is a potential risk to our waterways," Ms Hicks said.

"North Creek runs just behind where the mine site would be and that actually feeds straight back into the Richmond River, so there is potential pollution there.

"We also have two frog species that have a habitat here that are at risk of going extinction locally.

"With all of these reasons we feel the mine is not compatible with our coastal flood plan and Lennox doesn't want it."

Key speakers for Wednesday night's meeting include, Ballina Shire Councillor Jeff Johnson, Member for Ballina Tamara Smith, Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Inclusion Catherine Cusack.

"This is an issue that everyone is taking notice of, please join us on the night," Ms Hicks said.

"We really do have the opportunity to influence the decision-makers but the time to act is now."

Where: Lennox Head Community Centre.

When: Wednesday May 9 from 6pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2016359365250832/