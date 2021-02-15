Menu
The Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head
Lennox pub has new owners for first time in 16 years

Rebecca Lollback
15th Feb 2021 10:45 AM
A lot has changed at the Lennox Hotel over the past 16 years.

In 2005, local brothers Greg and Clyde Campbell bought the pub from developer Chris Condon for $14 million.

They set about turning it into the iconic beachside pub it is today.

The front of the pub was opened up to take in the stunning views of Seven Mile Beach.

There have been extensive renovations, including the upstairs area, which is now home to the renowned Beef + Beach restaurant.

And now the hotel has new owners.

The Campbells recently sold the Lennox Hotel for an "undisclosed sum" to the Fraser Short and Stu Laundy hospitality consortium.

According to The Hotel Conversation, the Campbells said they were "privileged to have owned such an iconic hotel".

"The decision to sell was not one that our families made lightly but we are excited about the opportunities this presents for our team and the community," they said in a statement.

"We welcome the Short and Laundy families to Lennox and look forward to remaining involved in the community through our other businesses."

The Campbells' Lennox Head Property Trust has other commercial ventures in the seaside village, including the IGA.

Mr Short told The Hotel Conversation that Lennox Head was a "world class destination".

"The Lennox presented itself as an unmissable asset so we joined together with our long term partners the Laundy family to ensure we can deliver back to the community a gathering place that represents their lifestyle and one they can be proud of being associated with," he said.

In August last year, Mr Fraser and Mr Laundy also confirmed they had bought The Farm at Byron Bay for $16 million.

