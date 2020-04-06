Lennox pro surfer pleads with council to keep beach open

Surfers paddle out at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina in near perfect conditions on Monday.

BALLINA beaches were a hive of activity on the weekend, with walkers, surfers, swimmers and four-wheel-drivers getting a healthy dose of vitamin D amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lennox Head locals raised concerns about the high volume of 4WDs on Seven Mile Beach with Ballina Shire councillors, casting doubt over the viability of keeping our beaches open during the health crisis.

Professional surfer and 2021 Olympic qualifier Owen Wright, who is from the South Coast but also has a home at Lennox Head, is pleading with the council to keep the beach open.

“The beach means a lot,” Mr Wright said.

“I heard that there was talk of closing beaches and borders to other shires.

“Just thought I’d write in to beg them to stay open.”

Mr Wright argued people’s wellbeing was at stake.

ON THE WAVES: Owen Wright of Australia surfing in Round 2 of the 2020 Sydney Surf Pro at Manly Beach on March 10, 2020 in Sydney.

“If you’re looking at the amount of people there are on our beaches, I’ve been a part of them and they are all local people believe it or not,” Mr Wright said.

“Most are out of jobs which is why there is more people at beaches.

“The beaches are also why we live in this beautiful place and at a time like this it’s what holds a lot of people’s mental health together.

“Outdoors and swimming in salt water has been proven to increase people’s health and wellbeing.”

He said social distancing measures were being adhered to, and put forward a compromise.

“From what I’ve seen people have kept their distance,” he said.

“Lots of young families on the beach are walking or swimming, but never in big groups or lingering. As a healthy compromise I would suggest closing beach car parks. That’s the only place where people linger.”

Councillor Eoin Johnstone replied, agreeing with Mr Wright’s sentiments.

“I share your concerns and I agree that if social distancing can be maintained the beaches should remain open for walkers, swimmers and surfers,” he said.

However it is likely councillors will be forced to make an official decision.

Meanwhile, further north, the Gold Coast’s mayor has shut down three beaches after a weekend of defiance of social distancing measures.