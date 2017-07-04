Lennox playground to open soon

Lennox Head playground fenced off while under repair.

ROSS Park playground in Lennox Head is due to open by the end of the week in time for families to make use of it on their holiday.

It has been fenced off for a number of weeks causing speculation around town as to what may unfold at the site.

Ballina Shire Council Manager Open Spaces and Resource Recovery Cheyne Willebrands said the closure of Ross Park playground in Lennox Head was due to damage caused by extreme weather events in recent months.

Lennox Head playground fences off while under construction. Marc Stapelberg

"The main damage was caused to the shade structure over the playground,” Mr Willebrands said.

"The inspection report on the structure advised that it requires repairs to ensure that it is safe and fit for purpose,” he said.

"As public safety is Councils primary concern, the playground has been closed until the repairs can be carried out.

"Repair of the structure is reliant on delivery of specialised parts, which are expected this week.

"The works are scheduled to be complete by Friday July 7.”