Lennox mega-development is back with a second DA

Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.

A PREMIUM residential development on the North Coast is progressing, with an application for a small part of hte project currently on public exhibition through Ballina Shire Council.

The Lennox Head site, commonly known as Reservoir Hill, is on the corner of The Coast Rd, North Creek Rd and Byron Bay Rd, and since 2017 has been called Crest Lennox Head.

The development site covers an area of about 2ha and makes up part of the wider 20 North Creek Road subdivision.

The existing site is currently a combination of tall grass stands, degraded rainforest with isolated tree pockets.

According to documents currently on exhibition, Ballina Islands originally submitted a development application for the subdivision of the whole of Lot 1.

But the council raised concerns about biodiversity impacts, particularly in relation to a small patch of vegetation in the centre of the site.

The application was amended to remove this portion of the site from the DA, to enable approval of the majority of the overall subdivision.

ORIGINAL DA The original planning proposal for the Lennox Head Reservoir Hill site submitted to Ballina Shire Council.

The new application, for a site at 20 North Creek Rd, Lennox Head, addresses the central part of the site, and with it, developer Ballina Islands seeks approval to create 17 residential lots and one residual lot, including associated civil works, servicing infrastructure and an access road.

A review of historical aerial photographs documented in the report indicated that the large portion of the site has been vacant cleared rural land since 1947.

A freshwater wetland is located within the low-lying areas in the north west portion of the site.

SECOND DA: The new application addresses the central part of the site, and with it, the developer seeks approval to create 17 residential lots.

This wetland contains species of an Endangered Ecological Community (EEC), and as such the detention and water quality strategies for the development have been designed to ensure there will be no adverse impacts on this area.

In accordance with Ballina Shire Council requirements, detention basins have been provided to manage the flood risk to downstream properties and ensure that water flows after the development is completed do not exceed pre-development flows.

The developer, Ballina Islands, has been contacted for comment.

The application is on exhibition at Ballina Shire Council’s website until July 1.