Lennox juniors throw down the gauntlet

HARD YARDS: Under-11 nipper Ethan Bayly paddles for home and a warm shower after a long training session preparing for the Lennox Head Enduro next month.

IT MIGHT still be winter but that hasn't stopped junior surf lifesaving competitors from around the region training for the Lennox Head Enduro.

The event will be held at the Lennox Head Surf Club from 8.30am on Saturday, September 30.

"This is our region's premier junior lifesaving endurance event, and gives our juniors the opportunity to sample the competitive world of an ironman/ironwoman in a safe and well-supported community environment,” Lennox Head surf sports co-ordinator Chris Bond said.

It is open to competitors from Under-11s through to Under-17s, and includes swim, board and run legs, with distances increasing with age.

Under-11 competitors swim 400m, board paddle for 1km and run for 1km; whereas U17 competitors swim 1km, board paddle for 3km and run for 3km.

"There's no question that this is a testing event across the age groups, but on the day it's really inspiring to see these young people in the water and on the beach, putting in the hard yards, and witnessing their jubilation when they finish,” Bond said.

There are cash prizes up for grabs for first, second and third place in each division as well as an assortment of lucky draw prizes including a Dolphin Racing Mal.

"Our Lennox juniors have already thrown down the gauntlet and can be found paddling on cold and dark Lake Ainsworth three mornings a week as they prepare for the event after their winter break,” Bond said.

"They are looking forward to testing themselves against the competition on race day.

"We were pleased to host almost 100 competitors to the Enduro in 2016, with people coming from as far away as Newcastle and the Gold Coast, and we hope to welcome even more entrants this year.”