Lennox inferno threatened entire street: neighbour

Two houses at Survey St Lennox Head were destroyed by a fire. Hayden Brain

THE woman who sounded the alarm about last night's Lennox Head house fire said it was lucky her husband saw the fire before it got out of control.

Survey St residents Michelle Chandler and her husband Terry first saw the fire from their back garden about 1am on Sunday morning, burning in the rear of the home two houses away from them, on the lower side of the split-level street.

"You couldn't see it from the road,” Mrs Chandler said.

"We had a direct view of it. It wasn't even in the house, it was at the back of the house.”

"Thank God we were home. No one would have known until it was too late.”

She immediately rang triple-zero and sat in her car honking the horn to wake up neighbours.

The couple then raced up to the double level timber home at 49 Survey St to find a distraught woman outside, who told them her partner was still inside.

"The police arrived at the same time,” Mrs Chandler said.

It's understood police eventually smashed a window to help the evacuate the man, who was later treated for smoke inhalation.

But there was no stopping the fire, which quickly spread to a neighbouring home. The Chandlers said the combination of strong wind and an abundance of trees and structural timber, turned the fire into a raging inferno within minutes.

"We're a bit of a wind tunnel here. There's a lot of timber houses, the fire was just loving it,” Mr Chandler said.

"The first just went up like matchsticks.

"When the fire brigade arrived they were trying to wet the other houses but it was doing nothing.”

Firefighters eventually managed to halt the fire after two homes were destroyed, preventing it burning down a third, newly renovated property, which sustained smoke and water damage.

Mrs Chandler said the fire was a "wake up call” for the street.

"We really need to look at what we need to do, because that could have been a whole street gone.”

She also said the street was a poorly designed for emergencies because it was split into two levels, which hampered access for firefighters.

Several cars parked on the street couldn't be moved to improve access for fire trucks because the keys were inside the burning homes.