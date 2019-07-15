Lennox Head surfer has home advantage

HOME GROWN: Jai Glinderman surfing in the junior pro division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, Lennox Head.

HOME GROWN: Jai Glinderman surfing in the junior pro division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, Lennox Head. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

LENNOX Head surfer Jai Glinderman has reached the quarter-finals of the Pro Junior division of the Oz Grom Open.

Event organiser Ethan Smith said the teenager had been one of the standouts in the competition and it was an advantage for him to be surfing at home.

"He's surfing well beyond his years and posting some excellent scores,” Smith said.

"The comfort of sleeping in your own bed and not travelling up and down the coast has its advantages.”

Dakoda Walters shapes as the surfer to beat along with the likes of Tane Bowden, Brodie Sale and Kai Tandler.

"I've wanted to make sure I get off to a quick start in every heat I've had,” Walters said.

"I thought it was going to be a bit slower with the higher tide, so I knew I had to make my first wave count.

"Thankfully, it stood up and ran through to the inside and allowed me to do a couple of turns.”

The Pro Junior division continues today while the under-12 boys got the chance to hit the water yesterday.

"These kids probably only weigh 50kg - wringing wet - so they can probably fly over some sections that the Pro Junior boys can't,” Smith said.

"Any kid aspiring to have a career in surfing really wants to win an event like this.

"If they can get a win in any division it sets them up and the chances are they probably will go on.”

Lennox Head siblings Dembe and Nyxie Ryan have both surfed well at the event.

Nyxie won the women's Pro Junior division last year and looks on track again, having qualified for the semi-finals.

"Nyxie really lit-up her quarter-final heat with a 15.50 (out of a possible 20),” Smith said.

"She managed to find a couple of long right handers and surfed them all the way along.”

There are more than 220 competitors across all divisions of the six-day event, with surfers coming from Europe, Japan and the United States.

Surfing continues tomorrow with the finals Wednesday.