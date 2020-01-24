Menu
The Lennox Head Residents’ Association Inc will hold a general meeting on Monday.
Community

Lennox Head residents, meet with your neighbours

Rebecca Fist
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM

ARE you interested in hearing about what matters to your neighbours at Lennox Head?

Come along to the next community meeting.

The Lennox Head Residents' Association Inc general meeting will be held in the CWA hall on Monday, February 3, from 7pm.

Visitors and members are invited to hear the news and share their views in a social environment.

Entry and parking from Mackney Lane.

The agenda is open, so if you have a matter you would like to raise or an event you would like to promote, you're more than welcome to.

For more information phone Robyn on 0412 660 994.

