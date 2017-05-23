23°
News

Local gym competes in QLD Tough Mudder

Samantha Poate
| 23rd May 2017 8:43 AM
Dave Westaway heads up a team from Lennox Head for the Tough Mudder in Woodford, South East Queensland.
Dave Westaway heads up a team from Lennox Head for the Tough Mudder in Woodford, South East Queensland. Mathew Farrell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 8500 mudders turned up in Woodford over the weekend to participate in Queensland's tough mudder.

Among the competitors was a team from Lennox Head Surfit Gym.

Gym owner Dave Westaway said it took his team of 18 four hours to finish the challenging course.

"It's pretty hard going, there is a lot of mud and a lot of crawling on your hands and knees through mud, it's pretty brutal in that regard, but it is also rewarding as well," Mr Westaway said.

"My gym sponsored the team and I paid for my staff to participate, it was just a fun thing to do."

The course is designed to test physical strength, stamina, mental grit and team work.

This years had around 18-20 obstacles the mudders had to conquer to get to the finish line, with four new obstacles that debut at this event: Augustus Gloop, Funky Monkey - The Revolution, Arctic Enema - The Rebirth and The Reach Around.

Mr Westaway said his team had a great day at the event and is hoping that he will be able to take another team to the Tough Mudder event in Sydney in November.

"It's just a great thing to train for, you feel like you've had a real achievement, it's a really well classed event and all of the obstacles are pretty impressive," Mr Westaway said.

NEW EXTREME OBSTACLES

Augustus Gloop - Participants must enter into a chest-deep pit of water before climbing up a vertical tube. As they attempt to ascend through the confined tube, they'll be fighting off a waterfall as it gushes down on them from above.

Funky Monkey - The Revolution - A literal "spin" on Tough Mudder's classic Funky Monkey obstacle. Participants test their upper body strength to complete this challenge while transitioning from monkey bars to a series of revolving wheels - all while dangling over a pit of water.

Arctic Enema - The Rebirth - A new twist on an old favourite, participants opt to slide down a confined, dark tube, head-first into an icy pool of water. If that's not enough to get out of the frigid skip, participants must submerge themselves yet again under a wall into the icy water before escaping.

The Reach Around - Over six metres high, this takes participants beyond vertical to climb one of our most challenging obstacles on the course. Playing up your fear of heights and adding an element of toughness, The Reach Around will take you to new heights and extreme angles.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennox head northern rivers surfit gym tough mudder

Local gym competes in QLD Tough Mudder

Local gym competes in QLD Tough Mudder

SURFIT gym members and staff travel to Woodford Queensland to compete in one of the world's best tough mudder events.

Coast Rd traffic light stoush ahead of meeting

Aerial shot looking south from Skennars Head towards Ballina. Photo The Northern Star Archives

Future of picturesque farm up for discussion

When it comes to clotheslines the Hills Hoist rules

ICONIC DEVICE: Judy King, of Richmond Hill, has fond memories of the Hills Hoist in backyards across Sydney in the 1950s.

Iconic brand is voted most trusted

Pencil in your annual leave: Jetstar free return flights sale is on now

There are many escape-to-paradise options with Jetstar's sale.

Cheap flights out of here just before winter starts.

Local Partners

Pencil in your annual leave: Jetstar free return flights sale is on now

YOU can book a return flight to popular holiday hotspots right across the network and fly home for free, paying only for the departing flight on a return trip.

Keeping up with an ageing population

Forum presenter, Aged Communications Consultant, Glen Sorensen.

New reforms for aged care service providers

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens this Thursday

Stories Troy Cassar-Daley carries around

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daley after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

You can see him in Ballina this weekend

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

First female superhero film in 12 years

WONDER Woman film opens this Thursday in Australia

Police confirm dead after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

Thousands can be seen fleeing the venue in Manchester

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Stories Troy Cassar-Daley carries around

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daley after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

You can see him in Ballina this weekend

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69km from Casino and 100km from Yamba or Lismore, makes for a great escape...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER OFFER

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!