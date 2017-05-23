Local gym competes in QLD Tough Mudder

Dave Westaway heads up a team from Lennox Head for the Tough Mudder in Woodford, South East Queensland.

MORE than 8500 mudders turned up in Woodford over the weekend to participate in Queensland's tough mudder.

Among the competitors was a team from Lennox Head Surfit Gym.

Gym owner Dave Westaway said it took his team of 18 four hours to finish the challenging course.

"It's pretty hard going, there is a lot of mud and a lot of crawling on your hands and knees through mud, it's pretty brutal in that regard, but it is also rewarding as well," Mr Westaway said.

"My gym sponsored the team and I paid for my staff to participate, it was just a fun thing to do."

The course is designed to test physical strength, stamina, mental grit and team work.

This years had around 18-20 obstacles the mudders had to conquer to get to the finish line, with four new obstacles that debut at this event: Augustus Gloop, Funky Monkey - The Revolution, Arctic Enema - The Rebirth and The Reach Around.

Mr Westaway said his team had a great day at the event and is hoping that he will be able to take another team to the Tough Mudder event in Sydney in November.

"It's just a great thing to train for, you feel like you've had a real achievement, it's a really well classed event and all of the obstacles are pretty impressive," Mr Westaway said.

NEW EXTREME OBSTACLES

Augustus Gloop - Participants must enter into a chest-deep pit of water before climbing up a vertical tube. As they attempt to ascend through the confined tube, they'll be fighting off a waterfall as it gushes down on them from above.

Funky Monkey - The Revolution - A literal "spin" on Tough Mudder's classic Funky Monkey obstacle. Participants test their upper body strength to complete this challenge while transitioning from monkey bars to a series of revolving wheels - all while dangling over a pit of water.

Arctic Enema - The Rebirth - A new twist on an old favourite, participants opt to slide down a confined, dark tube, head-first into an icy pool of water. If that's not enough to get out of the frigid skip, participants must submerge themselves yet again under a wall into the icy water before escaping.

The Reach Around - Over six metres high, this takes participants beyond vertical to climb one of our most challenging obstacles on the course. Playing up your fear of heights and adding an element of toughness, The Reach Around will take you to new heights and extreme angles.