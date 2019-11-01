Menu
BIG SURPRISE: Ghana-born, Lennox Head-based filmmaker Barbara Taylor was one of five regional directors and writers selected by Screenworks, Jungle Entertainment and Midwinter Films to develop a sci-fi comedy film.
Movies

Lennox filmmaker gets jokes ready for comedy project

Javier Encalada
by
30th Oct 2019 3:49 PM
LENNOX Head filmmaker Barbara Taylor is one of five regional directors and writers selected to develop a sci-fi comedy film.

The project, called Croak, will be developed by Ms Taylor with internationally acclaimed director Nash Edgerton (Mr Inbetween) along with Christiaan and Connor Van Vuuren (Soul Mates).

Selected by Screenworks, Jungle Entertainment and Midwinter Films, the Development Lab provides early career directors and writers with an opportunity to develop their practice.

Born in Ghana, West Africa, Ms Taylor grew up in Australia and moved to the Northern Rivers to study film at SAE.

"It was always my dream to re-create the Ghanian lifestyle that I feel the Northern Rivers has, plus the sense of community here as well is something that makes me feel very at home here,” she said.

Ms Taylor said Ballina Shire was home for many local film professionals in the area.

"I have actually met more people in the film industry that live in the Ballina Shire than in other areas of the Northern Rivers,” she said.

"When it comes to directors and producers, particularly strong female voices, they seem to be here.

"At this upcoming development lab, I want to learn how to write feature-length comedy but also I want to work with some of the industry greats.”

Besides comedy, Ms Taylor also writes and produces social impact documentary.

Her next project is called Tomorrow Men, about two men at the forefront of a global movement to heal men and create change, by stripping back the pressure modern society puts on men and tapping back into their culture to heal.

Ms Taylor started a crowd-funding campaign this week to support the project.

Held in Gladstone, the other four selected directors for Croak are Sebastian Chan from Higgins, ACT; David Wade from Whyalla, South Australia; Madeleine Dyer from Townsville; and Maroochydore's Siobhan Mulready.

barbara taylor croak film nash edgerton screenworks tomorrow men van vuuren brothers
Lismore Northern Star

