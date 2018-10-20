Lennox-based company outfits Invictus athletes

IF YOU have wondered who makes all the clothes for Invictus athletes, you don't have to look too far.

Lennox Head-based company CS91 secured the role of supplying the official apparel for Team Australia at the 2018 Invictus Games, starting in Sydney today.

Together with RSL LifeCare, CS91 will also supply apparel for supporters - athletes are encouraged to bring at least two supporters along.

"It's great to see the Australian defence force was prepared to support a regionally based family sportswear company," CS91 Director Glenn Lewis said.

"It only goes to prove that we can be competitive in both the regional, national and international markets."

CS91 is the sportswear division of brand Coachcap and makes custom uniforms for corporations, sports teams and other groups needing custom clothes.

The family-owned brand has been around since 1991, is head-quartered in Lennox Head with an office on the Gold Coast and sales representatives in the United States.

CS91 has been under the Lewis family since 2004 and is run by directors Glenn and his wife Margaret, with their children Jake and Melissa also on board.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have been given the opportunity to show not only Australia, but the world what we can do," Mr Lewis said.

Australian Defence Force Warrant Officer Taryn Lambon said a small local company securing apparel rights is a huge coup for Australian manufacturing.

"The service provided throughout the full process was exceptional and that is reflective in the Australian kit provided of which we are extremely happy with," Ms Lambon said.

The Invictus Games is an annual multi-sport event designed for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel.

It is the brainchild of Prince Harry, and in 2018 Sydney will play host to 17 other nations across 11 different sports.

The Games will be held from today until October 27.