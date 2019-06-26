Local band scores gig of a lifetime

Wharves to tour Europe: Matt Collins talks about their next tour in Europe.

LENNOX Head based indie rock band Wharves have scored the tour of a lifetime after being put on the bill to support DZ Deathrays and their tour of Europe.

Wharves guitarist and singer Matt Collins said they had caught the eye of DZ Deathrays in both Sydney and Melbourne at the Wharves' headline shows which in turn led to a support slot at a show at The Northern in Byron Bay in March.

This European tour has 14 shows for Wharves which start in Berlin, Germany on September 19 with subsequent bookings in Belgium, Switzerland, Paris and eventually finishing up in Brighton in the UK on October 8.

"One of our best shows was with DZ Deathrays and opening up with them," Matt said.

Wharves play Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

"We had a really good crowd and made a bunch of new fans that have followed us around to other shows since that point," he said.

"It's been really good to play to their audience and make our own audience from that."

Matt said they were looking forward to hitting the road playing five nights a week in Europe on average for the 14 dates over 5 countries.

"We have a high energy performance and I think our sound really lends itself to Germany and definitely the UK as we get compared to a lot of other UK bands and a lot of the UK bands we really look up to as well."

"We want to do a little bit of research about each country and about the cultural differences and musical tastes and we would love to choose a tasteful cover in each place.

"Like in Germany, a friend of mine lived for five, six years and he has given a few suggestions."

Matt said the band had also been working hard to produce four new songs at Rockinghorse Recording Studio in Byron Bay with a single being released on August 2, and a second single towards the end of the year.

Wharves singer Matt Collins has been hard at work crafting and recording with the band in preparation for their European support slot with DZ Deathrays. Marc Stapelberg

"I'm really proud of the four songs we came up with and really proud of the new single," he said.

"We wanted to not hide behind the music and to focus on strong lyrics and vocal performance.

"I wanted it to sound good on an acoustic guitar, and we still have a lot of fun with production but have made sure it is not relying on that - making sure the song is a hundred per cent there and then we decorate it with other stuff, rather than the other way around."

He said he really pushed himself vocally to get the best possibly takes.

Matt said they were lucky as a band to be able to fit in with both pop bands and punk bands and fit in with all different genres.

Wharves regularly tour up the East Coast. contribtued

"We have a lot of friends in a broad range of genres and have even opened up for In Hearts Wake, and Hands Like Houses," he said.

The band will return from Europe to an Australian headline tour in November/December.