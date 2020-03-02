Lennox author wins international award

Business strategist and public speaker Steve Tighe believes one of the most fundamental elements of good business is being able to identify future trends before they happen.

NORTHERN Rivers business strategist Steve Tighe has been honoured for his book Rethinking Strategy which won a gold medal in the business theory section.

The Axiom Business Book Awards are held annually in the United States and considered the largest and most respected critical guidepost for business books in today’s new world of publishing.

“It is a global award that recognises excellence in business books that have been published in the previous year in a number of 22 categories,” Mr Tighe said.

“For me it means quite a lot.

“There aren’t many awards in the world that recognise business books specifically. This would be among the top two that would.

“The Financial Times does one as well, but I missed that entry period,” he said.

“Outside of that one, the Axiom Business Awards would be the number one because it is open to all publishers of business books throughout the world.”

Mr Tighe spent two years developing the book which details how businesses can adapt to trends and changing environments to become future-proof.

He said the world had become complex, dynamic or volatile, but business owners had not adjusted the way they made decisions.

“I believe managers know their current techniques don’t work … but in the absence of knowing what else to do, they return to the methods they know, but no longer trust,” he said.

There were more than 500 entries into the award and Mr Tighe said it was an honour to be recognised by his peers and see all the hard work in developing the theories appreciated by experts in the field.

“The book has sold 4000 copies in the first six months,” he said.

“The publishers are very happy.

“I would like to double the sales over the next 12 months.”

He said the book had universal appeal and its appeal was not time defiant.

He said he wanted to make an impact and empower the reader to employ the processes from the book and theories within organisations.

His focus was for them to become mainstream ideas in business strategies and hopefully make an impact on organisations planning and performance.

While the book encompasses scenario planning for large corporations, he said there were lessons for all business owners.