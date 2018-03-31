Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

MUSIC lovers have complained of lengthy delays trying to leave Tyagarah's Tea Tree Lake overnight after a day of music at Bluesfest 2018.

Once the music stages closed down, Bluesfest Byron Bay posted an update on its Facebook page.

"We hope you've had a magnificent night! We'll update the comments in this post with traffic updates as you all leave the site. Please drive slow, be safe and look after each other!” the post reads.

Drivers trying to leave the venue by car, partiuclarly from the north parking area, voiced their discontent online after more than an hour waiting to move.

Festival-goer Jojo Speeding replied to the post on social media asking for support from organisers.

"Any marshals avail to help? We haven't moved from our original bay in an hour..” she said.

An hour later, around 1.45am, Sharon Kerr commented she was still waiting to leav the venue.

"The carpark is in gridlock as usual 2chour (sic) at least and still waiting to get out.”

Annette Hilton voiced her frustration on social media.

"Not good enough! People need to get home via cars as well as buses! This is disgusting,” she posted.

Clare Bates-Pay asked organisers to look into the way exist from the venue is managed in other festival she has attended.

"Bluesfest Byron Bay you need to visit Woodford Folk Festival & Caloundra Music Festival to see how its done properly on getting everyone out efficiently,” she commented.

It is unclear if the gridlock was caused by buses having preference to leave the venue or there was another reason for it.