Lend a hand help feed the koalas

At the off-leash area by the bridge at Coraki. Planting native shrubs, grasses and trees on the riverbank at Coraki to help improve the Richmond River and learn about riparian restoration techniques.

A PROJECT to help restore the natural riparian vegetation along the Richmond River at Coraki and at Woodburn is getting underway.

The project is being supported by North Coast Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program and support from Richmond Valley Council.

Bushland Restoration Services are undertaking weed management at these sites to liberate native vegetation in preparation for a planting event.

In 2014, an assessment of river and estuarine condition in the lower-Richmond Catchment gave the Richmond and associated rivers a 'D+' overall rating for environmental health.

Degradation of water quality in this catchment was attributed to soil loss through bank erosion, absence of native riparian vegetation, drainage issues and unmanaged stock accessing the river.

Flood events such as those experienced on the North Coast in April 2017 further exacerbated this degradation.

In order to improve water quality and the structural and ecological integrity of the lower Richmond river systems, local councils have identified strategic public and private lands along the major rivers where riparian (river bank) restoration management activities are underway.

The restoration and planting areas at Coraki (dog park and Memorial park) and Woodburn (opening of Rocky mouth creek and North east of the village) have high public amenity value and planting of koala food trees will help provide improved habitat.

The event will equip participants with skills to identify and manage weeds and encourage natural regeneration and will involve planting Koala food trees.

Craig Rideout, Planning Officer with Richmond Valley Council said: "In order to reverse the decline in condition of the lower Richmond from bank slumping and soil loss, land managers must recognise the importance of native vegetation for naturally protecting riverbanks.

"Native trees, shrubs and ground covers are adapted to drought and being waterlogged and are far more cost effective for stabilising riverbanks than engineered structural works,” he said.

Tree Planting & Riparian Restoration Techniques Field Day, Saturday April 212018 , 9:30 am - 12:30 pm at Coraki Dog Park at the end of Ferry Road (South of the East Bridge).

What to bring:

. Long sleeves, long pants,

. Hat

. Gloves

. Covered shoes

. Hand trowel or spade

. Bucket

. Drinking water