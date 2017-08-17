Factory reopens after devastating fire

Australian Rainforest Products officially reopen their lemon myrtle factory in the Channon. From left Scott Powell, Melissa Powell, CEO Darren McCoy and CFO Henrik Ekstrom.

THE Channon's very own Lemon Myrtle factory - "the biggest player for lemon myrtle in the world" - has had its official reopening after being closed for 12 months after a devastating fire.

Australian Rainforest Products' lemon myrtle farm was put under significant strain when their facilities and stock were completely destroyed on July 9, 2016.

CEO of Australian Rainforest Products, Darren McCoy, said while it was "emotional and devastating" it could have been worse.

Yesterday, the factory hosted staff, growers, neighbours and a special guest for the reopening of their factory.

"We had the honourable Thomas George come to do the official opening," Mr McCoy said.

Business as usual at the lemon myrtle factory in the Channon.

Mr McCoy said it was fantastic to have this particular factory back up and running as it played an significant role in the entire industry.

"I think there is nothing more important than regional and rural development," Mr McCoy said.

"This small site actually sustains not just a business but really the entire industry and that is the lemon myrtle industry around the globe."

"What happens here ends up in households in Europe, America and Asia, and that's incredibly exciting."

CFO of Australian Rainforest Products, Henrik Ekstrom said everyone within the organisation was very happy and relieved to finally be officially reopened in the Channon.

"We have had more orders than we can handle but we haven't been able to move forward much until we have the factory running, which now we do," Mr Ekstrom said.