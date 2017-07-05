Leisure show set to soar

SUPER FUN: Flair action sports rider and manager Jack Field at the Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore.

THIS year marks the 20th anniversary of the 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show, which has been renamed the Outdoor Leisure Show.

And it promises to be bigger than ever, according to event organiser Howard Atkinson, who said he'd been inundated with people and businesses wanting to exhibit at the Lismore Showground.

"What we are trying to do is give a bit more variety to the event and open it up to as many things as possible," Mr Atkinson said.

He said 70% of the exhibitors in the caravan and motorhomes section came from Queensland and they were extremely excited about being part of the event.

Mr Atkinson said there would be free entertainment including comedic poet and author Murray Hartin, outdoor rock climbing and action sport electric bikes for the kids.

See flying bikes at show: This year will mark the 20th year anniversary of the 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show which now has a new name – The Outdoor Leisure Show.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said it was the largest show of its kind in regional New South Wales and attracted more than 180 exhibitors from across Australia and about 12,000 visitors.

"You might be surprised by all the things on display that you never thought you might need," Mr Huish said.

Flair Action Sports rider Jack Field will be performing some death-defying stunts on his bike for the crowds.

"It is a bit of a mix between BMX and motocross and trail bikes and basically we will be doing backflips and 360s and riding over different obstacles," Mr Field said.

"I think the best part is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and giving them high fives after the ride.

"I've just spent the last couple of months in the (United) States and it is great to be back in Lismore."

The Outdoor Leisure Show will be held from July 7-9, from 9am to 4pm daily.

A one-day pass will cost $12 for adults and $10 for aged pensioners. Entry is free for children aged under 14 years who are accompanied by an adult.

Two-day passes for aged pensioners cost $15.