22°
News

Leisure show set to soar

Marc Stapelberg
| 6th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
SUPER FUN: Flair action sports rider and manager Jack Field at the Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore.
SUPER FUN: Flair action sports rider and manager Jack Field at the Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS year marks the 20th anniversary of the 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show, which has been renamed the Outdoor Leisure Show.

And it promises to be bigger than ever, according to event organiser Howard Atkinson, who said he'd been inundated with people and businesses wanting to exhibit at the Lismore Showground.

"What we are trying to do is give a bit more variety to the event and open it up to as many things as possible," Mr Atkinson said.

He said 70% of the exhibitors in the caravan and motorhomes section came from Queensland and they were extremely excited about being part of the event.

Mr Atkinson said there would be free entertainment including comedic poet and author Murray Hartin, outdoor rock climbing and action sport electric bikes for the kids.

 

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said it was the largest show of its kind in regional New South Wales and attracted more than 180 exhibitors from across Australia and about 12,000 visitors.

"You might be surprised by all the things on display that you never thought you might need," Mr Huish said.

Flair Action Sports rider Jack Field will be performing some death-defying stunts on his bike for the crowds.

"It is a bit of a mix between BMX and motocross and trail bikes and basically we will be doing backflips and 360s and riding over different obstacles," Mr Field said.

"I think the best part is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and giving them high fives after the ride.

"I've just spent the last couple of months in the (United) States and it is great to be back in Lismore."

The Outdoor Leisure Show will be held from July 7-9, from 9am to 4pm daily.

A one-day pass will cost $12 for adults and $10 for aged pensioners. Entry is free for children aged under 14 years who are accompanied by an adult.

Two-day passes for aged pensioners cost $15.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers community

SCHEME: Buying high flood-risk homes

SCHEME: Buying high flood-risk homes

HOMES subject to critical damage in the March 31 floods might be eligible to apply for specific housing schemes.

Business owner cops $6000 fine for illegal party

Drinks, drunk, party, generic

Council warns of crackdown on building fire safety

Refuel to support breast cancer charity

Lismore nurse Karen Hennings has been a McGrath Breast Care Nurse for three years, and over the past 12 months she has helped over 70 local patients and their families through breast cancer.

Visit your BP Lismore service station from July 6

Grants to make water safety prominent

Surf lifesavers at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

Between 2002-2016 the Northern Rivers has seen 133 drowning deaths

Local Partners

Truckies help truckies after Flynn collapse

OFFERS of help after truck company closes its doors.

Deadly rapping to clean up Country

A screenshot from the music video for Breaking Habits. The song is part of a North East Waste/EPA program to 'clean up' the community rubbish dump and implement a new recycling campaign to reduce waste and protect cultural sites and country from pollution.

Producing music opening kids eyes to important issues

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Snap catch for Classic and great prizes

SNAP HAPPY: Under new management the Evans Head Fishing Classic promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing Catch 'n' Snap

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Holland's new, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,200,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,620,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!