Biggest movie disasters of 2018

You might not be shocked to learn the latest Fifty Shades movie is a stinker. Picture: Universal Pictures.

You might not be shocked to learn the latest Fifty Shades movie is a stinker. Picture: Universal Pictures.

THE Australian film industry may be in decent shape, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been responsible for some stinkers this year. Five of the 10 worst films of 2018 came from Down Under. Strewth!

1. GOING FOR GOLD

Australia's first and last movie about competitive cheerleading. Remember Bring It On? Well say hi to Turn It Off. Very wobbly choreography and very stilted acting suggests either most scenes were filmed in one take, or nobody told the cast the cameras were switched on.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Going for Gold featured wobbly choreography and very stilted acting



2. THE SECOND

A calamitous Australian erotic thriller where anything remotely resembling the erotic or thrilling has been absent-mindedly left out. With a few edit tweaks, it has the makings of a classic comedy.

FULL REVIEW

There was nothing erotic or thrilling in The Second.



3. SLENDER MAN

One of the creepiest urban myths in internet history became one of the un-creepiest horror movies in motion-picture history. The title character will always be a laughing stock to other big-screen boogeymen.

FULL REVIEW

Slender Man saw a creepy urban myth become one of the un-creepiest horror movies ever.



4. FIFTY SHADES FREED

The trouser-troubling trilogy came to an embarrassing end, like completing a bad Tinder date that lasted three years. Delete all mention of the franchise from your phone, and pretend it never happened.

FULL REVIEW

A scene from Fifty Shades Freed.

5. THAT'S NOT MY DOG!

Shane Jacobson invites showbiz pals to tell "the funniest jokes they have heard". On the evidence presented here, all involved urgently need their hearing checked. Or a complete sense-of-humour transplant.

FULL REVIEW

Cast members were the only ones to find anything funny about That's Not My Dog!

6. PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING

Why does Hollywood still assume we just can't get enough of big, blurry slabs of special effects smacking each other around and stomping on stuff?

FULL REVIEW

Blurry slabs of special effects smack each other around in Pacific Rim Uprising.

7. THE NUN

Major debacle for a minor menace from The Conjuring universe. She's hiding out in a convent in Romania, greeting all who enter with bared fangs, bad breath and awful housekeeping standards.

FULL REVIEW

A scene from The Nun.

8. THE FLIP SIDE

A broken Australian rom-com where the rom just never happens. As for the com, it keeps entering and leaving the room like a drunk who has lost some keys.

FULL REVIEW

Vanessa Guide, Eddie Izzard, Emily Taheny and Luke McKenzie in The Flip Side.

9. SUSPIRIA

A deliriously pretentious combo of bum-numbing performance-art dance sequences and grotesque gore-mongering. A 152-minute cry for help that will never be answered.

FULL REVIEW

Dakota Johnson stars as Susie in Suspiria.

10. THE BBQ

Aussie stalwarts Shane Jacobson and Magda Szubanski were the hapless faces of a family-friendly movie that no family would ever want to make friends with. Always cooked, yet never well done.

FULL REVIEW