Lego Masters: Finally some feel-good TV assembled on screen

IT was a harsh summer on Australian TV, with way too many fake body parts and even faker personalities on display, too much hedonism and ego rewarded with ratings.

Let's face it, we all love TV soaps, but when the production gets out of control and downright nasty (looking at you Married at First Sight) I think Australia was surprised we were still watching such a mess.

Enter Lego Masters Australia (Nine) and its love-fest for, well, Lego.

Presenter Hamish Blake is funny in a dorky, adorable way, making every faux pass possible (like clapping when a couple was eliminated) but still managing to fit the relaxed series format.

A true gem of Lego Masters is judge Ryan McNaught (aka Brickman), the arbiter of all Lego Masters Australia creations.

Hamish Blake with Lego mini-figures on the set of the TV series Lego Masters. Supplied by Channel 9.

As the sole Lego Certified Professional in the Southern Hemisphere (how do you get such accreditation?), and one of only 13 in the world, Brickman is the most qualified person to judge.

Brickman won Australia's hearts when his voice (and heart) broke down when eliminating the first team.

Who knew I would be excited about a grandmother building a two-meter bridge made with assembled bricks?

I never thought it would be so riveting.

My whole family was on the edge of our seats and we have been that engaged for the first time in ages. In fact, we decided to watch the latest episode of Lego Master (Nine) on live TV, something not done in our household for years, thanks to the miracle of online streaming.

One day we'll look at this the same way we remember series one of Australian Idol.