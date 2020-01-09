Lego event built with more than one million bricks

FAMILY OF BUILDERS: Adam, 11, with Jesse, 12, and mum Katie Lilliman, of Brisbane, are excited to showcase some fantastic lego at the Ballina Brick Event 2019.

THE BALLINA Brick Event 2020 will be held later this month, and the total brick count would be in excess of one million pieces.

The event will showcase the creations of many talented builders who will be exhibiting creations built entirely from Lego.

After a great turnout in January 2019 for the first Ballina Brick Event, this year’s fan showcase will welcome fans of all ages, and will feature exhibits covering all their favourite themes: space and Star Wars, city (with working trains), ships and planes, Friends, Ninjago, operating Technic vehicles and more.

Brick Events has been organising large Lego shows for the past six years and has hosted them from Coffs Harbour in NSW to Cairns in Queensland.

Extremely popular with children and adults of all ages are the play tables, the build walls and the build-your-own train area.

Retail outlets will be offering fans all the latest in Lego products, including sets and loose parts, as well as merchandise and related accessories.

More detailed works will feature in excess of 30,000 pieces each, and no, it is not glued, as that is considered sacrilegious by Lego fans.

All of this from the private collections and imaginations of individuals or in Lego speak – Real Master Builders.

Displays are constantly evolving and expanding, the time spent on creating these works is hard to estimate. Set up of the displays at the Ballina RSL will be a meticulous process. Creators will spend many hours delicately unpacking already assembled sectioned pieces before industriously joining them to create the final masterpieces.

The Ballina Brick Event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19, at the Ballina RSL, 1 Grant Street, Ballina, 9am to 3.30pm.

For detals visit brickevents.iwannaticket.com.au