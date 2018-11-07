Menu
FIERCE COMPETITION: Lismore City Council staff will be looking to retain their trophy when the African All Stars take on the Lismore Legends.
Legends set for All Stars clash

6th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
LISMORE City Council staff will be looking to retain their trophy when the African All Stars take on Lismore Legends in its annual soccer clash at Crozier Field tomorrow night.

The council team ended a three-year losing streak in 2017 and Mayor Isaac Smith, a keen soccer player, said competition from both teams would be fierce.

The annual football match began in 2007 as a way to build relationships between African refugees and local government employees.

It has evolved into a community event with families of council staff, African refugees and community members coming together to share food and watch the on-field action.

"The original idea for the football friendly was to try and ensure refugees felt comfortable accessing essential services and approaching their local council, and the world game seemed the perfect way to build relationships and break down barriers,” Cr Smith said.

"It has become an annual tradition and one that is hotly contested each year.

"Council won back the trophy last year after a hat trick of losses, so we are very keen to hang onto the silverware.”

African All Stars Captain Adeyemi Johnson said the African community looked forward to the annual soccer match as it demonstrated Lismore's commitment to resettling refugees and making them feel welcome in their new home country.

"It fosters relationships between refugees and those people already living in the community,” he said.

"It helps to build strong bonds between new refugees and make them feel accepted in this society.

"The love and affection shown to us by Council really builds the confidence of new refugees.”

The soccer match includes a free community barbecue and spectators are welcome to attend.

A children's game for six to 10-year-olds will be played from 4.45pm followed by the main game at 5.15pm.

Lismore Northern Star

