Legends of the golf course

IN FORM: Legends tour leader Brad Burns is coming to Byron Bay. PGA Australia

LEADING golfer Brad Burns is one of 70 professionals confirmed for the $40,000 Australian Legends Tour Championship round at Byron Bay next month.

Burns has won seven events this year and will be joined by the likes of former major championship winners Wayne Grady (US PGA) and Ian Baker-Finch (British Open).

Other regulars turning out for the event include Australian golfing legends Rodger Davis, Peter Fowler and Mike Harwood.

Harwood finished runner-up last year behind Melbourne golfer Lucien Tinkler who is back to defend his title.

Steve Conran and Tod Power are coming back, having both won in recent years, with Peter Senior also expected to be in the mix.

"The event has always been a feather in our cap and it's great if it can spark some interest in golf throughout the region,” Byron Bay Golf Club professional Greg Stewart said.

"It's all systems go from our end and we'll have the big names back.

"A lot of these guys are still living the dream, playing golf on tour for most of the year.”

Managed by the PGA of Australia, the Legends tour is the golf circuit for professionals aged 50 and over.

Seventy tournaments operate throughout Australia and New Zealand, with $1.5 million in prize money on offer each year.

The competition now has an extra tournament on the Northern Rivers with the $14,000 Lismore Legends Pro-Am running for a second straight year on December 5.

The Byron Bay event also runs as a Pro-Am on December 7-8 before the Legends play a final round the following day.

"It's an interesting dynamic in golf when the amateurs can play alongside the pros,” Stewart said.

"If you compared it to cricket it's the equivalent of opening the batting with someone like David Warner.

"Some people thrive on it while others can be a bit intimidated playing with a Peter Senior, but they really shouldn't because it's a great experience.

"Entries are filling up fast this year and we always do our best to get everyone in.”