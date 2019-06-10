LEGENDS: The 8 locals recognised in Queen's Birthday honours

Meet the eight Northern Rivers residents recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours list.

THEY are some of the hardest working and most selfless people you will ever meet.

And not one of them expected to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours, but they are all very deserving.

Meet the eight Northern Rivers residents who have today been announced as OAM or AM recipients.

Keith Hamilton, Goonellabah

The 87-year-old has spent 27 years with the Lions Club of Lismore, Lismore Meals on Wheels, Blue and White Auxiliary and the St Vincent's Lismore Palliative Care Unit.

Dr William Nardi

He will receive his Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to medicine in the field of ophthalmology.

John Paisley

The 69-year-old Tucki Tucki resident has spent more than half a century being called out to emergencies as a volunteer firefighter, and dedicated his award to his wife and kids.

Dr Tein McDonald

This Evans Head woman works hard to protect the environment, and says she's "driven by the irreplaceable beauty of our Australian native ecosystem".

Robyn Spruce

The Casino woman spends many hours helping ex-service families and war widows.

John Shirley

Awarded posthumously, the Kyogle man was honoured for his serviced to the Lions, and was the longest-serving Lions member in Australia.

Dr Tony Parkes

He has been honoured for his service to conservation and the environment through the restoration of critically endangered subtropical rainforest.

Phil Chapman

The Ballina man's OAM acknowledged his many years of community service in Ballina Shire, including his professional roles as both a funeral and marriage celebrant.