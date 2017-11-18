Legendary music studio rocks again

LEGENDARY Australian recording studio Rockinghorse has just emerged from a 12 month long re-furbishment with the bones of the old studio still intact and ready to begin its second lease of life as one of the best recording studios on the North Coast.

The labour of love was undertaken by new owners John Callanan together with his daughter and her partner Taryn and Rob McGregor.

Founded in 1992 at Coorabell Rockinghorse Studio's legacy of work lists some of the best musicians in the world including Wolf Mother, Mental as Anything, Eurogliders, The Cruel Sea, The Screaming Jets, Yothu Yindi, Olivia Newton John, Delta Goodrem and Brian Cadd.

Not only have the new owners restored the main studio and its accommodation they have constructed a second new studio, dubbed the Workshop, which will be home to well-known Byron Bay producer and musician Murray Burns.

John Callanan, who is also chairman of the North Coast Community Foundation, said for him buying the land was a numbers game, a financial proposition alone.

"I didn't know there was a recording studio here, let alone how significant the studio was in Australian music history,” Mr Callanan said.

"It was a little like buying an old house and finding a dusty old painting in the attic, and then discovering the dusty old painting is a Picasso.”

For Murray Burns this marks a return to the studio he originally helped set up 30 years ago. "I found this property in 1992 along with Alan De Vendra and named it Rocking Horse,” Mr Burns said. "It feels natural to be here again for round two.

The new studio boasts 24 track analogue recording and 32 track digital recording and has three isolated rooms. The 29 hectare property's four bedroom house big house is luxuriously appointed and can be booked by music industry afficianados and by fascinated travellers.