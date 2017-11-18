Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Legendary music studio rocks again

ROCKING HORSE: Co-owner Taryn McGregor (on right) with engineer Paul Pilsnenicks.
ROCKING HORSE: Co-owner Taryn McGregor (on right) with engineer Paul Pilsnenicks. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

LEGENDARY Australian recording studio Rockinghorse has just emerged from a 12 month long re-furbishment with the bones of the old studio still intact and ready to begin its second lease of life as one of the best recording studios on the North Coast.

The labour of love was undertaken by new owners John Callanan together with his daughter and her partner Taryn and Rob McGregor.

Founded in 1992 at Coorabell Rockinghorse Studio's legacy of work lists some of the best musicians in the world including Wolf Mother, Mental as Anything, Eurogliders, The Cruel Sea, The Screaming Jets, Yothu Yindi, Olivia Newton John, Delta Goodrem and Brian Cadd.

Not only have the new owners restored the main studio and its accommodation they have constructed a second new studio, dubbed the Workshop, which will be home to well-known Byron Bay producer and musician Murray Burns.

John Callanan, who is also chairman of the North Coast Community Foundation, said for him buying the land was a numbers game, a financial proposition alone.

"I didn't know there was a recording studio here, let alone how significant the studio was in Australian music history,” Mr Callanan said.

"It was a little like buying an old house and finding a dusty old painting in the attic, and then discovering the dusty old painting is a Picasso.”

For Murray Burns this marks a return to the studio he originally helped set up 30 years ago. "I found this property in 1992 along with Alan De Vendra and named it Rocking Horse,” Mr Burns said. "It feels natural to be here again for round two.

The new studio boasts 24 track analogue recording and 32 track digital recording and has three isolated rooms. The 29 hectare property's four bedroom house big house is luxuriously appointed and can be booked by music industry afficianados and by fascinated travellers.

Topics:  coorabell musicians northern rivers music recording studio rockinghorse studios

Lismore Northern Star
Where to vote in Nationals' preselection poll today

Where to vote in Nationals' preselection poll today

WHY should we vote for you? That's the question we put to the three candidates who want to replace Thomas George.

Carton of beer costs $5 more with new recycling scheme

The closest "return and earn" vending machine to the Northern Rivers will be this one, at Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour.

And still no local collection points for "return and earn” program

PHOTOS: All the action at the Bangalow Show

Chelsea Campbell, 10, and Kate Disson, 9, help to prepare the hay for cattle at the Bangalow Show.

The show celebrates 120 years

Farewell to a great ambassador for Lismore

The Lismore community is mourning the loss of William Riley.

Bill Riley was involved in many groups, associations, sporting clubs

Local Partners