Jack Miller is aiming for glory at Phillip Island this weekend.
Motor Sports

Legend sure Miller will fire up in front of home fans

by Ian Royall
23rd Oct 2019 10:38 AM
FORMER world 500cc motorcycle champion Wayne Gardner believes Aussie star Jack Miller has his best chance to win this weekend's Australian GP at Phillip Island.

Gardner, who won the debut Australian race at the circuit 30 years ago, believes the home crowd will inspire the 24-year-old Queensland to the podium.

Miller is having his best year yet and has been racing among the front-runners more often rather than battling it out midfield.

Jack Miller heads down the in the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
"It's inspiring to race in front of your home crowd. And I'm sure he'll have a lot of support from Ducati,'' Gardner said.

Miller was circulating in third place on the Pramac Ducati early in the Japanese GP last Sunday before fading tyre grip sent him back to a 10th-place finish.

Miller said he believed he had matured as a rider since jumping into the MotoGP class direct from Moto3 in 2015. Of his 12 race finishes, he has finished outside the top 10 just once.

"I think it shows in my results, in my approach to my racing, through everything,'' Miller said.

Miller has also won respect from his fellow riders and is comfortable competing at the top level.

Wayne Gardner believes it’s Miller’s time.
He described his home race as the highlight weekend of the 19-round season.

Miller has already won the island, stealing a memorable victory in the Moto3 race in 2014.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will be favourite to dominate at Phillip Island again.

The Honda rider has been rewriting the record books almost every time he competes and is aiming for his third Australian race win after successes in 2015 and 2017.

Yamaha factory rider Maverick Vinales will hope to repeat his island triumph last year.

