Legal eagle swoops in to save woman's life

LIFESAVER: Police Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens revived a woman who stopped breathing in his court room. Matt Taylor GLA130718COURT

BUNDY'S former police prosecutor has performed CPR in a courtroom after a woman in the public gallery had a seizure.

The Murgon Magistrates Court was in session on Tuesday afternoon when a woman slumped in her chair at the back of the courtroom.

A man accompanying the woman started shaking her and telling her to wake up.

Magistrate Louisa Pink asked the man what was happening.

"She's having a seizure, Your Honour, I'm sorry," he said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens raced to the back of the courtroom, moved chairs out of the way and placed the woman in the recovery position.

Sgt Stevens attempted to get a response from the woman, however she'd stopped breathing.

"Can somebody please call 000?" he said.

"Somebody else call the Murgon police station, tell them it's an emergency and we need a defibrillator," he said.

Sgt Stevens then performed CPR on the woman - and was able to get her breathing again.

Emergency services were on scene within minutes, and were quickly briefed by Sgt Stevens.

"I gave her five quick breaths. I was just about to start pushing and she started breathing again," he said.

"Her pulse is going up and down but she's talking to us."

A QAS spokesman said the 47-year-old woman was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.

Sgt Stevens was a prosecutor in Bundaberg until leaving for Gladstone in 2015. He moved to Murgon in July this year.