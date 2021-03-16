Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former partner in law firm Lawler Magill has pleaded guilty to breaching a community service order.
A former partner in law firm Lawler Magill has pleaded guilty to breaching a community service order.
Crime

Legal eagle pleads guilty to breaching order

by Kay Dibben
16th Mar 2021 5:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A well known former Brisbane law firm partner has been ordered to complete 66 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to breaching the original order.

Neil Lawler, 55, who is now unemployed, last year pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The then partner in law firm Lawler Magill was caught behind the wheel of his parked car outside Maroochydore Magistrates Court, with a blood alcohol reading of 0.27 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

 

Neil Lawler was told to complete the 66 hours remaining on the original community service order. He was also fined $300 for contravening the community service order. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Neil Lawler was told to complete the 66 hours remaining on the original community service order. He was also fined $300 for contravening the community service order. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

On March 5 last year, Lawler, was sentenced to do 100 hours of community service and be on probation for 12 months. He also was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

In Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Lawler pleaded guilty to contravening a requirement of the community service order that he not commit another offence.

The court heard Lawler had breached a separate order, of which the details cannot be reported for legal reasons. He was convicted but not punished, with no conviction recorded on October 23.

The court heard Lawler had finished probation but had only completed 34 hours of 100 hours of community service he was ordered to perform.

Lawler told the court that on the first day he did community service at the Salvation Army at Red Hill a cupboard he was shifting fell on his foot and broke a big toe.

He said he had attended community service every Saturday until he was told in August that programs were suspended because of COVID-19 and he was not asked to return.

"I offered to do work every day but they didn't want me there," Lawler said.

Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner told Lawler he wanted him to complete the 66 hours remaining on the community service order.

After Lawler agreed to do the work, Mr Gardiner extended the order for another 12 months.

He fined Lawler $300 for contravening the community service order but did not record a conviction.

Originally published as Legal eagle pleads guilty to breaching order

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        Premium Content 'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        News Janelle Saffin says women should not have to endure one more sexual assault or one more act of sexual discrimination.

        $27M project that should fix Ballina’s traffic woes

        Premium Content $27M project that should fix Ballina’s traffic woes

        News It is one of the most “significant investments” in road network

        Bowlo armed robbery case: 'How can this be taking so long?'

        Premium Content Bowlo armed robbery case: 'How can this be taking so long?'

        Crime All but one of the accused have ‘essentially agreed’ on the facts

        Footy club’s toilet block set on fire

        Premium Content Footy club’s toilet block set on fire

        News Police are investigating a fire at a Northern Rivers sports club early in the...