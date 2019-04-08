Legal action possible over multi-million dollar landslip

Landowner Ken Allport is expected to speak in the public access session at the April 9 Council meeting regarding the landslip and reformation of the embankment along Beardow St, Lismore Heights, where historic industrial waste including coke and slag like materials, as well as bonded asbestos, was encountered.

LISMORE City Council is considering taking legal action over a significant landslip at Beardow St in Lismore Heights.

After meeting with Roads and Maritime Services, the council has engaged litigation specialists to provide advice on Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements eligibility and options to secure an extra $2.4 million funding.

As a result of the significant flood event of April 2017 that impacted Lismore in the wake of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie, the council was successful in securing $1.12 million funding for the repair and remediation of the landslip.

The initial works were funded by the NDRRA, but contaminated soil was discovered during the restoration process and the cost of remediation skyrocketed.

Now the council's estimated cost to complete the remediation works is an additional $2.4 million.

At the council's April 9 meeting, councillors will vote on whether to start legal proceedings to obtain restoration funding for the Beardow St landslip.

These works are estimated to cost approximately $3.52 million in total; so far the council has allocated $700,000.

A schedule of works has been developed for full remediation of the site.

In the business paper for the meeting, council staff explain the residents in the vicinity of the landslip "rightly seek a resolution to the issues associated with access to property, remediation, repairs to the landslip and the lack of clarity around time-frame for completion".

Residents have worked with the council to manage the issues and need closure, the staff report explains.

"They are acutely aware of the process council needs to follow and have justifiably reached a point where a solution is both required and demanded," the report states.

"Council is continuing to negotiate a funding outcome and held an emergency meeting with Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) on Thursday, 14 March 2019 to find a solution. "