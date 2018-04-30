Legal action over refusal of million-dollar development

290 North Teven Rd, where a function centre and tourist facility has been proposed.

290 North Teven Rd, where a function centre and tourist facility has been proposed.

BALLINA Shire Council is being taken to court over the rejection of a function venue in Teven.

Councillors last month rejected the proposal for a purpose-built function centre and refreshment room on Lot 1, North Teven Rd, in an 8-1 vote.

This was despite a staff recommendation that the application be approved subject to a range of conditions to minimise the impact on neighbouring properties.

The applicant, Byron Highlander Estate, has proposed changing the use of an approved dwelling to allow for tourist accommodation, along with a single-storey function building.

The venue - estimated to cost almost $950,000 - would allow for 34 formal car parking spaces and two advertising signs displaying the words "Bathhouse Aqueous, Receptions and Functions” and would operate events with up to 100 people on a maximum of 26 days a year, according to the application.

In a late item tendered to Ballina Shire Council's general meeting, councillors were advised the applicant had lodged an appeal to the NSW Land and Environment Court, in a bid to have the refusal overturned.

The council's staff have since "sought legal advice as well as specialist consultant advice” in regards to the appeal, according to the Development Services report that was considered in the meeting.

News of the appeal came as councillors voted unanimously in support of a planning proposal to consider banning wedding reception venues in the shire's rural zones.

That planning proposal will look to amend 2012 and 1987 local environment plans to ban such facilities in rural-zoned and environmentally protected areas of the Ballina Shire.