Legal action launched over property works, pollution

Ballina Shire Council will take legal action against a Newrybar farmer. Graham Broadhead

A NORTHERN Rivers Council will launch legal action against a landowner who claims to have only been fixing a dilapidated track.

Ballina Shire Council agreed at Thursday's meeting to begin legal action for the alleged unauthorised works and a pollution incident on the Newrybar property.

They also agreed for an order for remediation works to be made.

Jason White made a deputation before the council over the proposed action.

Mr White told councillors he had taken "due diligence” before undertaking work to improve a run-down track after buying the farm in 2016.

He said this included advice from engineers.

"We honestly believed, at that point, we were going the right thing,” he said.

"The road's been used every day.

"It's a farm, we're a registered farm.

"A farm needs access.”

According to council documents, the works included the construction of an internal road, importation of fill materials, installation of a culvert into a natural waterway and installation of drainage culverts along the road.

Council staff also noted the "apparent failure” of these roadworks in which materials were flowing into a creek, the removal and poisoning of vegetation, a pollution incident in which soil was deposited into a creek and drainage works.

Mr White said for 10 months after they completed the work, no issues were raised with them until a DA was lodged for a building on the other side of the escarpment.

"We just want to find the best resolution ... to move forward,” he said.

Council staff had presented a range of courses of action and Cr Ben Smith suggested issuing a penalty infringement, but this option received no other support.

Cr Keith Williams said it was important to send a strong message, but noted legal action could be reviewed down the track.

"This is the initiation of legal action,” Cr Williams said.

"There is certainly opportunity for that to be reviewed in the future.

"I think we do have to take this issue seriously.

"I can think of a number of other issues in the shire where we've had unauthorised constructions over creeks.

"I think it is a concern particularly the creek crossing area.”

Staff had recommended they begin criminal proceedings against the landowner.

Cr Phillip Meehan agreed.

"I do believe that we need to show strength in protecting provisions of our zones,” Cr Meehan said.

"There have been a number of similar situations where landowners have done the wrong thing and there have been court proceedings because they have been warranted.”

Councillors present voted unanimously to launch legal action and for the remediation order.