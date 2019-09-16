Menu
ROAD: The collision occurred just before 4pm today.
Leg injury after a two-car collision

Javier Encalada
16th Sep 2019 4:38 PM
AMBULANCE and NSW Police have attended a two-car collision this afternoon near Nimbin.

The incident occurred just before 4pm at Koonorigan Rd, according to NSW Police.

Paramedics at the scene treated those affected with one person recording a leg injury.

All people involved in the incident were removed safely from the vehicles.

NSW Police are now working on removing the vehicles from the road, which is not closed, but precaution is required while driving in the area.

