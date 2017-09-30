27°
'Left to bleed': German Shepherd attacks beachgoer

A woman has been bitten by a German Shepred at New Brighton Beach, North of Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay.
Alina Rylko
by

A WOMAN required hospital treatment after being attacked by a German Shepherd dog at New Brighton Beach, north of Brunswick Heads on Friday afternoon.

A photo of the injured international tourist receiving medical treatment for several gnashes to her thigh and severe bruising were posted on Facebook by user Yonit Plotnik later that day.

A message to the Byron Bay Community Board page warned beachgoers of the possibility of another attack, and called for any witnesses to the attack to come forward.

"Attention! Our friend from Overseas was badly bitten today by a massive German Shepherd (at) around (2.30pm),” she wrote.

"Luckily a nice lady saw everything and reached up to help and drove her home after the owners literally left her there bleeding by herself!”

"Please, if anyone knows a mature couple with two big German Shepherds tell them to take responsibility (for their) actions and contact us immediately so we can be sure the dogs are vaccinated.

"And if you're the nice lady that brought (my friend) home, thank-you so much.

"It's good to know some good people are around and not only careless and selfish ones.

"Any piece of information will be much appreciated, please help us prevent this from happening again to someone else.

"I don't even want to imagine what would have happened if it was a little kid or a an old person.”

