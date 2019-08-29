Left of centre: The weapon arming Cowboys' rise

COWBOYS fullback Scott Drinkwater is attempting to emulate a winning formula and give fans memories of one of the club's grand final custodians.

As his confidence grows on the field and in the Cowboys set-up, the 22-year-old is beginning to develop more facets to his game including a deft left-foot kicking game.

It has come to the fore in the Cowboys past two matches with Drinkwater applying the pressure by forcing three dropouts down the left side of the field.

One repeat set led directly to points in the win over the Panthers last weekend, and it is something he wants to do more of heading into the final two games of the season.

"I am getting more comfortable and the team has more faith and confidence in me to execute those kicks and those plays," Drinkwater said.

"It is something I do have, I have a left-foot kicking game which not a lot of people have in this team.

"It is hard for a right-foot kicker on the left side of the field with the inside pressure. Over the next couple of weeks and pre-season, I will be working on that to get it down pat and help the team."

Drinkwater has impressed since linking with the Cowboys mid season. Alix Sweeney

It is a style of play that the Cowboys used with plenty of success during their run to the 2015 premiership with former fullback Lachlan Coote working the left edge of the ruck on last tackle.

"He was a really good left-foot kicker and he helped 'JT' out a lot there and over the next couple of weeks as I get more confidence and the team has more confidence in me to execute those plays, I think it will be helpful for us," Drinkwater said.

It is the perfect time for the Cowboys to be experimenting with the full range of Drinkwater's abilities after slipping out of finals contention.

With two games left in the season, including Thursday night's 1300SMILES Stadium farewell against the Bulldogs, the club can go out on a high and start the ball rolling on its 2020 pre-season.

The Cowboys are looking to build on last week's win over Penrith. Ian Hitchcock

But it is also a chance to prove the effort is still there, after rediscovering it in the staunch win over Penrith last week.

The Bulldogs have won six from their past eight games, with the wins based on their extra efforts in defence.

"They work tirelessly their forwards, they are hard workers, and they have great leaders on the field who lead form the front," Drinkwater said.

"It will be a game based on effort this week. Whoever has the most effort and whoever really wants to win."