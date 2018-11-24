Lee's five-year-old to have a crack at Rosehill today

Jockey James McDonald will ride the Stephen-Lee trained Polemic at Rosehill today.

POLEMIC will fly the Northern Rivers flag in the Highway Handicap at Rosehill today.

While Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn has been a frequent and successful "flyer” in the Highway Handicaps, it is Ballina trainer Stephen Lee's turn this time with a talented son of Street Cry.

Five-year-old gelding Polemic has had 22 starts, winning three and placing nine times for just over $96,000 in prizemoney.

He will jump from barrier 10 in the 13-horse field today with leading jockey James McDonald on board.

He will face a strong field in the $75,000 race with five last-start winners going around - Nothin' Like Harry (Garry Worsnop), Lady Mironton (Wayne Carroll), Tyres Are Crucial (Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones), Dreaming of Biscay (Nick Olive) and Elegant Ellen (Richard and Luke Clarke).

Four-year-old Nothin' Like Harry, owned and trained by Garry Worsnop, is a last-start Albury winner over 1400m.

Lady Mironton is prepared at Wagga by Wayne Carroll and won a 1400m Class 2 last start while Tyres Are Crucial won at Gundagai over 1800m last time for trainers Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones.

The Nick Olive-trained Dreaming of Biscay also won at Gundagai last start, the three-year-old daughter of Dream Ahead winning a 1400m Class 1 with 58kg. She drops 5kg from that and will go from barrier five with Jay Ford aboard.

Elegant Ellen is a four-year-old daughter of Casino Prince which won over 1408m at the Sapphire Coast and also drops in weight (5.5kg) and start from barrier one with James Innes in the saddle.

There are plenty of other dangers with the likes of Potent Force (Mack Griffith) and Carillon (Craig Martin) in form.

Carillon has had recent wins at Armidale and Tamworth as well as a fighting sixth to Tristan de Angel in a recent Highway Handicap.

While he has Polemic in the Highway, Lee also has Silom Road in the $125,000 Country Classic (2000m).

Both runners are at double-figure odds but will run nice races, Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Betram said.

"They both look nice each-way chances,” he said as he prepares for the seven-race meeting at Ballina on Monday.

"Steve also has a number of runners here on Monday, too. Mackellar is flying and looks a good chance.”

Mackellar is in the first race on Monday while the feature race is the $22,000 Northern Star Open (1255m).

Last start winner Chloride, trained by Paul Nipperess at Murwillumbah, looks a great chance while Siroccan Lad, prepared by Bill Pholi at Ballina, drops in weight but goes up in class.

Siroccan Lad carried 65kg when fifth to Invincible Tammy at Ballina last start but has 54kg on Monday with Matthew Paget to ride.

Daniel Bowen's Hope Island will also return from a spell in the same race.