Lee makes it three with Spiral

Ryan Maloney rides Spiral to victoy in the Rousillon Hcp (1516m) at the Lismore Cup meeting yesterday.

Ryan Maloney rides Spiral to victoy in the Rousillon Hcp (1516m) at the Lismore Cup meeting yesterday. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA trainer Stephen Lee claimed the $30,000 Lismore Workers Club Rousillon Hcp (1516m) for a third time with Spiral ($7) at the Lismore Turf Club yesterday.

The six-year-old gelding son of Lonhro held off Queen of Kingston by a long neck with Anne Bonny another one and three-quarter lengths back in third place. Lee had previously won the Rousillon with Urnfield in 2012 and Surety in 2010.

"It's still a prestigious race and one that you want to get on cup day,” Lee said.

"We're pretty happy to win it three times now and this is one that we'll enjoy.

"He worked hard today and hit the line well.

"That was a very good run by Ryan (jockey Ryan Maloney).”

"He's won a restricted race in town and this is his second Showcase race win for us too.

"The Showcase races are great, the prizemoney is good but the quality of field is also pretty good.

"He's a Class 4 now but we'll just keep poking along and see what we can find for him.”

Lee said Spiral might have been up in class but he was down in weight and that had made a big difference.

The trainer spent some time on the Gold Coast earlier this year but has recently returned to Ballina.

"I did go to the Gold Coast during the wet months but I've come back to target the (Northern Rivers) championships and the Highway races,” he said.

"I've been at Ballina for over 12 years now, it's home and I'm happy to be back.”

Lee has about 40 in work.