Lecture on planet's future will open ideas festival

A still from the 2017 documentary The Third Industrial revolution, dirceted by Eddy Moretti. Contributed

THE documentary The Third Industrial Revolution (2017) begins with a dire premise: The global economy will continue to exist in tatters for decades, extreme political movements will fail to deliver us from the brink, and climate change will further exacerbate our journey to extinction.

The feature-length documentary (144 minutes) focuses on possible solutions devised by economic theorist Jeremy Rifkin.

With insights taken from his book of the same name, Rifkin addresses a crowd of inquisitive onlookers on a variety of issues, including the need to adopt new mainstream sources of energy, communication and transportation.

The documentary film will be screening in Byron Bay on Friday, October 25, accompanied by a discussion panel to mark the launch of the Festival of Ideas.

The event has been designed for anyone who considering how to make sustained impact and would like to network in a relaxed social environment with other locally-grown professionals and business owners.

Chris Magick, founder of Sustainable Valley, will host a panel that will include CEO of Enova Energy-Australia, Felicity Stening; Director of LO3 Energy Belinda Kinkead, Operations Manager of Popcar Car Sharing, Kristy Wells; Saadi Allan, CEO of Subpod; and Stuart Picken, MD of Apidimi.

The Festival of Ideas will run until October 2020, and is all about sparking ideas in our community both

locally and internationally to create, innovate and disrupt obsolete and redundant systems in the next decade.

At Sustainable Valley, 12/7 Grevillea St, Byron Bay, on Friday, October 25, from 6pm.$20. Visit sustainablevalley.co/events/