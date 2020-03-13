Menu
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
‘Leave your germs everywhere I don’t care’: Amy Shark’s offer

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 1:18 PM
GOLD Coast golden girl Amy Shark has done the most aussie thing possible, and offered one of Hollywoods most famed actors a place to crash.

Yesterday award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital but Shark has other ideas.

 

 

"Hey @Tomhanks I am away but I have a house on the Gold Coast you can borrow for 14 days of isolation," Shark tweeted this morning.

"Leave your germs everywhere I don't care. Netflix (and) Wi-Fi password on kitchen bench."

amy shark coronavirus gold coast health rita wilson tom hanks

