Learning to live with death

THE GUIDE: Deathwalker and facilitator of the annual Day of the Dead Ceremony, Zenith Virago. Veda Dante

DEATH comes to us all eventually, it's a part of life.

Sometimes we struggle to deal with losing those we know and love and to find meaningful ways to acknowledge their passing and to remember.

To answer this need, thirteen years ago local celebrant and 'Deathwalker' Zenith Virago facillitated the Natural Death Care Centre's first Day of the Dead Ceremony in Mullumbimby.

The annual ceremony is now an opportunity to come together for those who have died, are dying, or who are lost to us in some way and this year's ceremony will take place on Sunday November 10 at the Crystal Castle in Mullumbimby.

Although it has the same name as the South American celebration, this is a uniquely Australian cultural experience, open to any religion, spirituality, belief or culture.

"We offer this event each year, to bring death, dying and loss back into our own hands and hearts,” Zenith said.

"As individuals and community we are all touched by loss, and we see the need for people to honour and remember those they have loved who have died, recently or a while ago, without the shock or the rawness of the funeral.

"We offer this day towards healing and acceptance. Death is the natural and sacred end of our lives, those we love are always a part of our lives as they continue to live on in our hearts.

"Over those 13 years, hundreds of people have come with their photos, mementos, even the ashes of their families and friends.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate and create positive social and cultural change. It is also a wonderful way to introduce children to death and bereavement in a gentle and positive way.”

Zenith Virago will facillitate the event which starts with local community artist Sam Collyer on hand to inspire, guide and help with her organically themed and sustainable creativity.

Participants are invited and encouraged to bring photographs or a special something for the shrine, as well as writing messages for loved ones.

The NDCC charity has an inspirational dream, that every individual, community and service provider has the knowledge and capacity to do death well.

They believe in a holistic, empowered approach to death, dying and loss and encourage people to be informed of their options and to make good choices, and to participate as fully as they choose, for an easier bereavement.

Crystal Castle gates open with free entry at 3.30pm, art from 4-5pm then from 5-6pm Zenith will conduct an inclusive Ceremony of Love & Remembrance accompanied by the Biggest Little Town Choir.

At the close of the ceremony participants can join a silent procession along the Rainforest Walk to the sacred grove, the Forest of Friends and Family, to leave their crafted mementos, which will slowly return to the earth.

Children are welcome, but please keep them with you during the ceremony. Please note, this walk not suitable for those with mobility issues but their mementos can be carried by others and placed on their behalf. Bring a blanket, or chair, if it is a sunny day, bring a hat.

For more information, see www.naturaldeathcarecentre.org or join the event on Facebook Page