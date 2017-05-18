Learning to instruct learner drivers

PARENTS and supervisors are invited to attend a free workshop on how to provide an effective and safe practice session for learner drivers.

Nationals Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP, said the 'Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers' workshop is delivered by Roads and Maritime Services and will be held at YWCA NSW Northern Rivers at Goonellabah on Tuesday 30 May.

"Parents and supervisors play an important role in providing young drivers the experience they need to be safe on the roads,” he said.

"The two hour workshop is designed to help teach with confidence and includes information about licence conditions for learner and P plate drivers, tips for using the learner driver log book and the importance of providing constructive feedback.

"The workshop also reinforces the important role families play in providing ongoing support for young motorists in their early years of driving.”

Mr George said parents and supervisors who have attended the workshop elsewhere in NSW found it boosted their confidence and helped them better plan driving lessons, while also giving them the opportunity to share their experiences with other parents and supervisors.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling (02) 6622 1903 or emailing info@acecolleges.edu.au.

The workshop will be held at 101a Rous Road from 5.30 to 7.30pm and more information can be found by visiting www.rms.nsw.gov.au.