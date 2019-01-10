Learning curve for the Lismore kids

ABOVE: Lismore batsman Hamish Soutar playing against Newcastle in the LJ Hooker U13 carnival.

LISMORE bowler Harry Perkins took four wickets against a strong Newcastle team on the third day of the LJ Hooker under-13 carnival at Saunders Oval, Ballina.

Newcastle opening batsman Riley Petrie made it tough for the Lismore bowlers, scoring 56 runs to help set a total of 8-201 after 46 overs.

Tom Karnaghan also contributed in the middle order, scoring 42, while Lismore's Harry Thompson finished with 2-19.

Newcastle bowler Jack Hogan took four wickets and Isaiah Cosgayon claimed three with Lismore bowled out for 58 in reply.

Lismore has been in a tough pool which also includes Brisbane North who made the final two years ago and Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and Hills.

"We've got a good bunch of kids and they're learning as they go,” Lismore coach Gary Rossington said.

"They have lots of improvement in them and we'll see them push on over the next few years.

"Harrison Thompson batted really well (Tuesday), he went deep into the innings and it was what was needed at that point of the game.

"We'll hold our own for the rest of the week and each game we have someone new putting their hand up.

"Harry Perkins took four wickets today and that was his first big performance, he has batted and bowled throughout the week but that was his best effort.”

In other games, Ballina had a convincing eight-wicket win over Tamworth after bowling them out for 99 at Kingsford Smith Park.

Ra-Koia Smith batted out the innings for Ballina, scoring 42 not-out, while Sam Weir continued his run of form scoring 36 as they finished 2-100 after 33.4 overs.

Weir top-scored with 62 runs on the first day in a losing effort against Newcastle President's X1 at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Newcastle President's won their second game of the week against Hunter Valley by 36 runs at Kingsford Smith Park, yesterday.

Elsewhere, Central Coast bowler Noah Evans led the way taking three wickets in a 43-run win over North Coast at Saunders Oval.

Manly had a 52-run win over Hawkesbury with Roopmehar Dhillon taking six wickets at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

