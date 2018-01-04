Menu
Learner rider nabbed three times over drink driving limit

A Lismore man was caught riding suspended and three times the legal blood alcohol limit.
A Lismore man was caught riding suspended and three times the legal blood alcohol limit. Trevor Veale

RIDING dangerously with a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit has landed a learner motorbike rider in court.

Police allege the rider overtook an unmarked police car through the roundabout at Ballina and Wyrallah Roads, Lismore and did a wheelie as it sped through the roundabout.

A pursuit was started by police when the rider refused to pull over and instead accelerated harshly away toward the intersection of Brewster and Ewing Streets.

Officers stopped the pursuit when the rider nearly caused a crash with a vehicle in Ewing St.

Minutes later police were advised the motorbike had crashed on the intersection of Magellan and Hampton Streets. The rider fled the area, but returned to find the bike being removed by a tow truck, and was identified by police.

The rider, a 41-year-old Lismore man, was placed under arrest and failed a roadside breath test. Checks on his licence revealed he was on a learners rider's licence.

At Lismore police station, he provided an alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with police pursuit, drive manner dangerous and high range drink driving (second offence).

He will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

