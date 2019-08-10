Menu
Learner drivers can now take their test in Kyogle.
Council News

Learner drivers can now take driving test in Kyogle

Aisling Brennan
by
10th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
KYOGLE residents hoping to pass their driving test no longer have to travel elsewhere to sit the exam.

Kyogle Council has partnered with Service NSW allowing people to take their driving tests in Kyogle.

From August 20, Service NSW will provide driving tests fortnightly on Tuesdays from the Kyogle Council Administration Centre from 10am to 3pm.

Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the partnership between Council and Service NSW meant that young people no longer had to travel to Casino, Lismore or Murwillumbah to get their provisional licence.

"We're working hard to deliver services for young people in our community,” Cr Mulholland said.

"They will now be able to do their driving test and be issued with an interim licence right here in Kyogle, which is really great news.

"Older driver driving tests will also be available at Kyogle from now on and I know that will mean a lot to our more senior residents.”

Bookings for the driving tests are essential and can be made by either calling 13 77 88, dropping into a Service NSW centre at Lismore, Casino, or Murwillumbah or going online to www.service.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

