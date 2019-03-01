Menu
Crime

L-plater caught driving solo with toddler

by Danielle Buckley
1st Mar 2019 4:45 PM

A LEARNER driver has been caught driving by herself with a toddler unrestrained in a car south of Brisbane.

The 22-year-old Loganlea woman was stopped by police for a license check yesterday on Chambers Flat Rd, Chambers Flat.

Police said the woman had not displayed any L plates on her car and was driving unaccompanied.

A two-year-old passenger in the car was also allegedly found unrestrained.

The driver was issued three fines that totalled $807 and was docked six demerit points.

Police urged parents and carers to make sure children are always restrained properly in a car.

