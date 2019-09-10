Learner driver arrested for drink driving after crash

A FORTY-three-year-old Ballina man will front court next month after he was arrested for high range drink driving and crashing his car.

Richmond District Police Sen-Constable, Crime Prevention Officer, David Henderson, said Ballina police will allege on Sunday afternoon the man was driving along Kingsford Smith Drive when he crashed into another car.

"At the time he had a child in the car with him,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"Police spoke to the 43-year-old man who held a Learners licence and appeared intoxicated.

"Both cars are write-offs and the child was taken to Lismore Hospital for injury treatment.

At Ballina police station the man recorded a High Range reading.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for High Range PCA and had his licence suspended.

He will appear at Ballina Local Court in October.