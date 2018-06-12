Menu
OUT OF CONTROL: A learner driver is in custody after allegedly ramming a police car and driving drunk in a stolen car. Adam Hourigan
Crime

Learner driver allegedly rams police car in 90kmh chase

12th Jun 2018 9:48 AM
A LEARNER driver will face court from the dock today after he allegedly drove a stolen car 90kmh down a Lismore street before ramming a police car.

Police allege they spotted the 18-year-old man driving a stolen Toyota Corolla along Uralba St at 1am on Saturday morning.

The teen failed to stop and allegedly reached speeds of 90kmh along Dalziell St, before crashing heavily into a parked car on Dibbs St, causing severe rear end damage.

Police allege the stolen car then intentionally reverse into a police car, before attempting to speed off.

The 18-year-old Casino man was stopped and removed from the Corolla by police.

A search of the vehicle produced a knife with a 10cm blade.

He provided a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

At Lismore Police Station the teen returned a breath analysis that placed him in the mid range.

Whilst in custody he allegedly said "f**k yeah that was my first car accident”.

The Corolla was allegedly stolen from a 94-year-old woman known to the man.

His licence was suspended and he was charged with take and drive conveyance, police pursuit, learner not accompanied by driver, learner not display 'L' plate, mid range PCA,custody of a knife in a public place, and breach bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

