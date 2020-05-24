Learner driver allegedly had meth, cannabis, valium, knives

A learner driver was arrested after officers located illegal drugs, knives, a motor vehicle key, laptop computer, and a set of Queensland Registration Plates in his vehicle. File Image.

A learner driver was arrested after officers located illegal drugs, knives, a motor vehicle key, laptop computer, and a set of Queensland Registration Plates in his vehicle. File Image.

A KINGSCLIFF man has been charged after illegal drugs, stolen goods and two 10cm bladed knives were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop at Tweed Heads.

At around 7.35pm Friday night (May 22), officers attached to the Tweed Byron Target Action Group stopped a Ford Mondeo in Wharf St, Tweed Heads, in relation to the manner of driving.

When asked for his licence, the 45-year-old man produced a NSW Learners Licence and was spoken to about his manner of driving.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located methylamphetamine, cannabis, Diazepam (better known as valium) and a motor vehicle key.

A further search located a HP Laptop Computer, a set of Queensland Registration Plates and the two knives.

A check on the registration of the Ford Mondeo revealed it had expired in early March 2020.

The male was arrested and conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with:

• Possess Prohibited Drug

• Possess a Prescribed Restricted Substance

• Goods Suspected Stolen

• Custody of knife in public place

The male was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court on May 25 and issued Traffic Infringement Notices relating to the traffic offences.

More stories

• COUNTDOWN: Pubs counting down the days to reopen

• Olympic star caught up in plot to ditch $18m worth of coke

• It's time to talk about stranger danger