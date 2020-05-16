Learner driver allegedly flees police with two popped tyres

The learner driver allegedly swerved onto the wrong side of the road a number of times during the lengthy pursuit.

A LEARNER driver has been charged after allegedly trying to outrun police on deflated tyres in the Tweed Byron area last night.

At about 9.05pm (Friday May 15), officers attached to Tweed Byron Highway Patrol spotted a commodore with suspected stolen number plates travelling on the Pacific Highway at Yelgun.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the 25-year-old male driver allegedly increased his speed, and a one-and-a-half-hour pursuit was initiated. During the lengthy pursuit, police were assisted by Queensland Polair.

Even after tyre deflation devices successfully popped two of the car’s tyres, the vehicle continued and allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road a number of times.

The pursuit was stopped when the car allegedly drove onto the wrong side of the M1 at Fingal, but was restarted a short time later.

Police followed the vehicle down a dead-end street, where the driver and a 25-year-old male passenger were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The driver has been charged with 13 offences, including:

Three counts of police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously,

Three counts of drive recklessly/furiously or speed manner dangerous,

Resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty,

Drive vehicle under influence of drugs,

Use unregistered registrable class a motor vehicle on road,

Use uninsured motor vehicle,

Learner exceed speed >45km/h,

Learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, and

Learner driver not display “L” plates as prescribed

He has been refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today (Saturday May 16).

The passenger was issued a number of traffic infringements and released.

Inquiries are continuing.