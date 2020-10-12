Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Breaking

Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD learner driver was driving without a guardian when she crashed her car into a stationary truck in South Gladstone last night.

Emergency services were called to Oaka Lane and Short St at 12.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the teenage girl was driving two fifteen-year-old passengers when she crashed a Mitsubishi Outlander into a 'tip truck'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated three patients on scene, and all declined transport to hospital.

She said one of the occupants had a very minor abrasion on their lower leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one has been charged yet.

More Stories

crash gladstone learner driver truck
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man not 'impaired’ when allegedly stabbing ex, court hears

        Premium Content Man not 'impaired’ when allegedly stabbing ex, court hears

        News A TWEED Heads man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-partner displayed a level of control in the lead up to the alleged attack, a court has heard.

        Man stole $1600 from pub, repeatedly pinched bikes

        Premium Content Man stole $1600 from pub, repeatedly pinched bikes

        Crime THE Tweed Heads man was captured on CCTV in the tavern and took $1600 in cash.

        Bushfire in East Lismore now under control

        Bushfire in East Lismore now under control

        News Firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control

        Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        Premium Content Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        News A Pottsville woman has been found with critical injuries.