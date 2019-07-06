Learn to photograph cute critters like a pro

HOLIDAY FUN: The Macadamia Castle have added Critter Capture to their school holiday workshop schedule.

A NEW workshop that allows kids to get close to animals they wouldn't normally and develop their photography skills is arriving in time for the school holidays.

Capturing great images and clips of animals requires a combination of an understanding of photography and an anticipation and knowledge of animals and their behaviour.

"In this workshop participants will learn specialised animal photography methods and tips from our qualified keeper and in-house photographer Nicolle Phillips,” owner Tony Gilding said.

"One of the highlights of Critter Capture is that it provides plenty of diversity with subjects and settings allowing for experimentation.

"Nicolle can also provide access to areas and animals not normally accessible to the public.”

This workshop covers methods to capture the trickiest of creatures.

It is perfect for those with an interest in photography who are looking to further develop their practical understanding using the guidance and knowledge of a trained animal handler and photographer, while enjoying exclusive access to a range of different species.

The day begins with a discussion in the conference room to understand every person's wish list.

They then explore the Animal Park where participants can implement strategies and take guidance from Nicolle, take part in practical experimentation and the opportunity to capture still images and clips of a variety of animals.

Participants should bring along their own camera, phone or tablet.

At this stage the workshop is open to 12 years and older but in time a primary school workshop will be added to the schedule.

For more information contact the Macadamia Castle on (02) 6687 8432 or visit their website www.macadamiacastle.com.au